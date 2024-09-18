Why Cynics Earn Less and Die Earlier — and How Hope Can Help
In Kamala Harris' second high-profile national interview since becoming the Democratic nominee for president, she took questions from members of the National Association of Black Journalists. Politico's Eugene Daniels was one of the interviewers. He joins us.
Then, in his new book "Hope For Cynics," Jamil Zaki tackles cynicism and how its rise might be eroding society. Zaki joins us.
And, 25 years ago, Neo took the "red pill" and learned the true nature of his reality. New York Times film critic Alissa Wilkinson explains why "The Matrix" is more relevant than ever.
