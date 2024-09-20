Halle Berry Talks Generational Trauma and Skinning Squirrels in 'Never Let Go'
Walkie-talkie and pager explosions have killed more than 30 people and wounded thousands in Lebanon. We get the latest on the attacks on Hezbollah members from NPR's Jane Arraf in Beirut. Plus, security analyst Jim Walsh talks about the implications of the attacks.
Then, what are Trump and Harris saying about building more homes and making rent affordable? Dennis Shea of the Bipartisan Policy Center joins us.
And, Halle Berry talks about surviving off the grid, filming in the woods with bears and bugs, skinning squirrels, and the impact of generational trauma. It's all part of her new film "Never Let Go," out this weekend.
