Breaking the Bond: How Bail Reform Changed Houston's Criminal Justice System

And, North Carolina is a critical swing state in this year's presidential election. Democrat Kimberly Harding and Republican Dallas Woodhouse explain how they're organizing voters in the state.

Then, in his new book, "Category Five: Superstorms and the Warming Oceans that Feed Them," author Porter Fox explores the vital role that oceans play in weather and climate change.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the podcast. Take the survey here or at wbur.org/survey.