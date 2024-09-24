Breaking the Bond: Political Backlash Follows Effort to Reform Cash Bail in Texas
Local governments around the country are reconsidering the use of cash bail. But those changes often lead to political backlash. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd continues his series from Harris County, which ended cash bail in 2019 for most misdemeanors.
Then, we talk with Abbas Alawieh, a leader of the Uncommitted movement in Michigan. He has relatives in Lebanon who are trying to find safety from Israeli airstrikes against Hezbollah.
And, author Ann Patchett talks about her new children's book "The Verts: A Story of Introverts and Extroverts."
