Breaking the Bond: Political Backlash Follows Effort to Reform Cash Bail in Texas

Then, we talk with Abbas Alawieh, a leader of the Uncommitted movement in Michigan. He has relatives in Lebanon who are trying to find safety from Israeli airstrikes against Hezbollah.

And, author Ann Patchett talks about her new children's book "The Verts: A Story of Introverts and Extroverts."

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the podcast. Take the survey here or at wbur.org/survey.