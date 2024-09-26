Breaking the Bond: Why Bail Reform Hasn't Made Houston's Jail Safer
According to legal experts, the end of cash bail for nonviolent misdemeanor offenses made the justice system in the Houston area more fair. But it hasn't made the city's jail complex any safer. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd and Houston Public Media's Lucio Vasquez report on the alarming trend of inmates dying while incarcerated.
And, several election officials received packages containing white powder last week. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold was one of those officials. Though the powder was found to be harmless, Griswold joins us to discuss heightened safety concerns leading up to the election.
