Film Footage of JFK Assassination is Now Up for Auction

And, the footage from a man who filmed former President John F. Kennedy's assassination in 1963 is now up for auction after it was discovered decades later. Stephen Fagin, curator for the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, joins us.

Then, Saturday Night Live celebrates its 50th anniversary this week. Ithaca College Professor Stephen Tropiano joins us to unpack the cultural impact of NBC's sketch comedy show.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the podcast. Take the survey here or at wbur.org/survey.