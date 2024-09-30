Political Films to Watch as Election Season Heats Up

Then, one under-the-radar item on Tim Walz's resume that may come up in Tuesday's vice presidential debate is his many trips to China. The Financial Times' Demetri Sevastopulo tells us about Walz's relationship with China.

And, film critic and "Ty Burr's Watchlist" creator Ty Burr shares a list of films you might want to check out this election season if the real-life political drama isn't enough.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the podcast. Take the survey here or at wbur.org/survey.