Jimmy Carter Celebrates His 100th Birthday

And, misinformation and disinformation about the election is spreading online. Renee DiResta joins us to discuss the Stanford institution she helped lead that aimed to fight election disinformation until it also became the target of disinformation.

Then, Oct. 1 is Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday. Longtime radio host Diane Rehm interviewed him more than 10 times and joins us to reflect on his legacy.

