Jimmy Carter Celebrates His 100th Birthday
Israel launched its first ground invasion into Lebanon since 2006 with the claim of weakening Iran-backed Hezbollah. At least 1,000 people have been killed and about a million are displaced. NPR international correspondent Ruth Sherlock joins us.
And, misinformation and disinformation about the election is spreading online. Renee DiResta joins us to discuss the Stanford institution she helped lead that aimed to fight election disinformation until it also became the target of disinformation.
Then, Oct. 1 is Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday. Longtime radio host Diane Rehm interviewed him more than 10 times and joins us to reflect on his legacy.
