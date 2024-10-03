If You Were Going Blind, What Would You Want to See?
The number of election deniers and conspiracy theorists is growing in official capacities related to the election. Marc Elias — one of the attorneys who helped overturn nearly every legal challenge related to the 2020 election — joins us to share his concerns.
And, Najat Aoun Saliba, a member of Lebanon's parliament, joins us from Beirut for an update on the Israeli airstrikes Thursday.
Then, after learning their children had a rare genetic disease that would eventually take their eyesight, a family from Montreal set off on a world journey. Parents Edith Lemay and Sébastien Pelletier say they want their children to see as much as they can while they have the time.
