1 Year of Israel-Hamas War: Palestinian Family and Nir Oz Resident Tell Their Stories

Then, Irit Lahav survived the Hamas attack on her kibbutz last year. Lahav describes how Nir Oz residents are doing and whether they want to return to their homes on the border with Gaza.

And, Dr. Alaa Ali is a Palestinian American doctor in Dearborn, Michigan, who has a large family network in Gaza. Over the past year, he's lost more than 100 people in his immediate and extended family there. Ali tells the story of his relatives.

