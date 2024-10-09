The Billionaires Who Control Texas GOP Politics
Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida's west coast Wednesday night or early Thursday. Rep. Jared Moskowitz talks about his bipartisan call for Congress to pass another $15 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster response.
Then, an investigation by The New York Times and ProPublica finds that two billionaire preachers hold the keys to the Republican Party in Texas. Reporter Ava Kofman talks about two men, their influence and interests.
And, Alt.Latino's Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras discuss this year's performances at El Tiny.
