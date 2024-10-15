Everybody Thinks Polling is Broken. Here's What You Should Know.

Then, how much do polls matter to the election? NPR's Domenico Montanaro discusses what people should look for in polling.

And, aid trucks have made it into North Gaza after a customs dispute led to Israel blocking entry for relief agencies. UNWRA's Juliette Touma joins us.

Plus, French singer Yseult stole the show at this year's Olympics closing ceremony when she sang "My Way" by Frank Sinatra. Now, she's out with a brand new album called "Mental." She joins us to talk about it.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the podcast. Take the survey here or at wbur.org/survey.