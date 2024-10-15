How Pennsylvania is Ramping Up Security Ahead of Election Day

And, Asheville, North Carolina, was home to a thriving arts district before Hurricane Helene swept through. Fleta Monaghan, the founder of an art studio and school, tells us how the community is working to recover.

Then, Monty Python founding member Eric Idle's new book, "The Spamalot Diaries," tells the story of how the film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" became the Tony-winning Broadway musical "Spamalot." Idle joins us to talk about the book.

