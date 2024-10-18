After Yayha Sinwar's Killing, Hostages' Family Members Have New Fears
What does the death of Oct. 7 architect Yayha Sinwar mean for the hostages still in Gaza? Sharone Lifschitz, whose father is being held hostage, joins us to talk about why she and other hostage families are pushing Israel to negotiate a deal.
And, Fox News launched a Spanish-language news program called "Fox Noticias." Author Paola Ramos talks with us about how former President Donald Trump is making inroads in the Latino community.
Then, Here & Now's resident games expert James Perkins Mastromarino breaks down some spooky, newly released games perfect for the Halloween season.
