Hamas Leader Killed in Gaza

Then, what should voters know about mail-in ballots? Elections expert Wendy Underhill joins us, along with Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, who shares his concerns about the timely delivery of ballots by the U.S. Postal Service.

And, the film "Hundreds of Beavers" was made on a low budget during two Wisconsin winters. Since then, the film has developed a cult following. We speak with co-writer Ryland Brickson Cole Tews.