Here & Now

Why James Carville is Sure Harris Will Win

Published October 24, 2024 at 2:33 PM CDT

We get the view on the 2024 election from two veteran strategists. First, pollster and communications specialist Frank Luntz talks with us about why he thinks Vice President Kamala Harris has lost momentum.

Then, famed Democratic political consultant James Carville tells us why he is certain Harris will win the presidential race.

And, on election day, voters in 41 states will vote on more than 140 ballot measures. Ballotpedia's Ryan Byrne joins us to talk about the trends.

