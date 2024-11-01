Planning for Post-Election Day Lawsuits and Disinformation

And, TikTok sensation Geo Rutherford makes videos about lakes around the world with eerie histories. She talks to us about her new book, "Spooky Lakes: 25 Strange and Mysterious Lakes that Dot Our Planet."

Then, the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a win in Game 5 to seal a World Series win. Earlier in the season, one lucky fan got to catch several balls between innings. LAist's Josie Huang reports.

