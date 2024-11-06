How Trump Won Again
Former President Donald Trump will return to the White House next year. The Washington Post's Michael Scherer explains how Trump won.
Then, Jacorie McCall is a Black voter who supports Trump and has worked on past Republican campaigns. He reacts to the victory.
And, Axios' Margaret Talev takes a look at Trump's likely policies on issues ranging from immigration to health care to taxes and foreign policy.
Plus, Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd reports from Arizona.
Finally, former Pennsylvania Rep. Jim Greenwood, co-founder of Pennsylvania Republicans for Harris-Walz, talks about which political messages did and didn't resonate in the battleground state.
