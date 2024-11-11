Putin, Trump and Ukraine's Uncertain Future

How might Russia's war on Ukraine change after President-elect Trump takes office? NPR's Joanna Kakissis explains. Then, Here & Now's Karyn Miller-Medzon brings us to a Boston hospital that is helping Ukrainian doctors rebuild their country's decimated health care system.

And, President-elect Donald Trump has promised to place tariffs on goods from China. Scott Kennedy of the Center for Strategic and International Studies joins us to explain what that could mean for consumers.

Then, a new artificial intelligence-fueled platform called Fight Health Insurance helps people generate appeals to denied health insurance claims. Holden Karau, the site's creator, joins us to explain how it works.

