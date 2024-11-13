What Does Trump's Pick for Ambassador to Israel Mean for War in Gaza?
President-elect Donald Trump has picked former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee to serve as his ambassador to Israel. The Washington Post's John Hudson explains what this could mean for U.S. policy.
And, Trump has pledged to deport millions of undocumented people during his next administration. Pew Research Center's Jeff Passel breaks down what that could mean for the industries that employ them.
Then, we remember jazz legend Roy Haynes who died on Tuesday.
