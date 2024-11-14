With Matt Gaetz as AG, Trump Would Have a Loyal Attack Dog Leading the DOJ
We break down President-elect Donald Trump's controversial nomination of former Rep. Matt Gaetz for Attorney General with Marc Caputo, national political reporter with the Bulkwark.
And, clinical psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula joins us to discuss how to cope with narcissistic people.
Then, we look into the future of U.S.-Israel relations with Aaron David Miller, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
