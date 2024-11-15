Gaetz, RFK Jr., and a Republican Trifecta

And, a jury found the Virginia-based contractor CACI liable for "conspiring with" U.S. soldiers to "inflict torture" at Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq. We take a look at the decision with The New York Times' Mattathias Schwartz.

Then, Sy Montgomery, author of the bestselling "The Soul of an Octopus," talks with us about her new book, "What the Chicken Knows," which explores the extraordinary individuality and intelligence of the ordinary fowl.

