Here's Why Elon Musk Probably Can't Slash $2 Trillion From the Federal Budget
President-elect Donald Trump has tapped wealthy entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to cut the federal budget. But just how much waste is there to trim? The Brookings Institution's Elaine Kamarck explains.
Then, Tracey Danka voted for Trump. But her husband Ed Danka voted for Kamala Harris. The couple discusses how they get along, despite their political disagreements.
And, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has called for an end to the practice of putting fluoride in water. University of Iowa's Steven Levy takes a closer look at what that would mean for dental health.
