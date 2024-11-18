Here's Why Elon Musk Probably Can't Slash $2 Trillion From the Federal Budget

Then, Tracey Danka voted for Trump. But her husband Ed Danka voted for Kamala Harris. The couple discusses how they get along, despite their political disagreements.

And, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has called for an end to the practice of putting fluoride in water. University of Iowa's Steven Levy takes a closer look at what that would mean for dental health.

