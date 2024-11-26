Flying This Thanksgiving? Here's What to Expect

Then, a new survey found 63% of adults say that speeding and aggressive driving are major problems where they live. We talk about the rise of road rage with Dean DeSoto, CEO of the Community Alliance for Traffic Safety in San Antonio, Texas, and Colten Bonk, one of DeSoto's former students who overcame anger issues and alcoholism.

And, hot dish? Or hotdish? Maybe both! Food Network star Molly Yeh talks about the power of the upper Midwest's signature meal.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the podcast. Take the survey here or at wbur.org/survey.