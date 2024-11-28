Navajo Leaders Push for Landmark Water Deal
Three tribes in the Southwest are hoping federal lawmakers will pass a water rights deal in the remaining weeks of the year. The agreement would allow many communities to bring piped water to the Navajo Nation, where about a third of households do not have clean water. We hear about the deal from Ethel Branch, attorney general of the Navajo Nation.
And, think twice before getting sucked down the rabbit hole of Black Friday madness. Maurie Backman of Motley Fool Money reveals the secret marketing tactics that make holiday sales deceiving.
Then, American songwriter Tom Paxton is preparing to give his final public performances next year. The 87-year-old musician reflects on his life and career.
We'd love to hear your thoughts on the podcast. Take the survey here or at wbur.org/survey.