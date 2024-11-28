Navajo Leaders Push for Landmark Water Deal

And, think twice before getting sucked down the rabbit hole of Black Friday madness. Maurie Backman of Motley Fool Money reveals the secret marketing tactics that make holiday sales deceiving.

Then, American songwriter Tom Paxton is preparing to give his final public performances next year. The 87-year-old musician reflects on his life and career.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the podcast. Take the survey here or at wbur.org/survey.