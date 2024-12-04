What's at Stake in the Supreme Court Transgender Care Case?

Then, South Korean lawmakers are calling to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol after an intense night of political drama sparked by several hours of martial law. Sydney Seiler, senior advisor for the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joins us.

And, pro-labor groups in Wisconsin won a court case that restored the ability of unions to bargain collectively. WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach tells us more.

