From Star Student to Suspected CEO Killer: What to Know About Luigi Mangione
Luigi Mangione, 26, has been charged in the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was shot on a sidewalk in Midtown Manhattan last week. The Baltimore Banner's Justin Fenton tells us more.
Then, after the sudden downfall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria this past weekend, we hear from Rehab Alkadi, a refugee who entered the U.S. via Chicago in 2015.
And, the New York Mets made history this week when it signed Dominican superstar outfielder Juan Soto to a record $765 million contract. Sports Business Journal's Mike Mazzeo joins us.
