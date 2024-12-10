© 2024 WKNO FM
Here & Now

From Star Student to Suspected CEO Killer: What to Know About Luigi Mangione

Published December 10, 2024 at 3:30 PM CST

Luigi Mangione, 26, has been charged in the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was shot on a sidewalk in Midtown Manhattan last week. The Baltimore Banner's Justin Fenton tells us more.

Then, after the sudden downfall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria this past weekend, we hear from Rehab Alkadi, a refugee who entered the U.S. via Chicago in 2015.

And, the New York Mets made history this week when it signed Dominican superstar outfielder Juan Soto to a record $765 million contract. Sports Business Journal's Mike Mazzeo joins us.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the podcast. Take the survey here or at wbur.org/survey.

