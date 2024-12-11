Inside Syria's 'Slaughterhouse' Prison
Syria's notorious Sednaya prison was known as a "human slaughterhouse," where tens of thousands of people were detained, tortured and killed during the country's 13-year civil war. Jaber Baker was a prisoner at Sednaya. He discusses what it was like inside the prison.
Then, Ash Lazarus Orr is a transgender activist from West Virginia. They talk about the road ahead for trans communities in West Virginia.
And, renowned hula teacher Vicky Holt Takamine recently won the prestigious Dorothy and Lillian Gish Prize, valued at more than $450,000. Holt Takamine joins us to talk about the rich history of the Hawaiian tradition.