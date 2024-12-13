© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Here & Now

Democrats Won in North Carolina. Now, Republicans Are Restricting Their Powers

Published December 13, 2024 at 3:52 PM CST

Republicans in the North Carolina General Assembly voted to reduce powers for Democrats who won key races in the Tar Heel state this November. WRAL-TV's Laura Leslie explains what this vote means.

Then, this weekend the Geminids meteor shower will be visible, but could be harder to see because of what's known as the Cold Moon, the last full moon of the year. Sky and Telescope's Kelly Beatty joins us.

And, we hear recommendations for gifts to spend your hard-earned money on this year from The Cut's Bianca Nieves.

Tags
Here & Now Here & Now