House Republicans Push Criminal Probe of Liz Cheney Over Jan. 6 Panel

And, Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has been indicted on terrorism charges. WNYC reporter Samantha Max shares what we know so far. And Wendell Potter — former Cigna executive-turned-whistleblower — explains how Wall Street has driven up health care costs.

Then, is there a teacher on your holiday shopping list? The Washington Post's Michelle Singletary shares some gift ideas that teachers will love.