What We Know About the First Severe Case of Bird Flu in Humans
A person in Louisiana has been hospitalized with the first severe case of H5N1 bird flu in the U.S. This comes as California Governor Gavin Newsom declares a state of emergency to deal with an outbreak spreading among dairy cows in California. Dr. Abdul El-Sayed of the Wayne County Department of Health, Human and Veterans Services in Michigan joins us to discuss.
And, two experts on human rights violations recently visited suspected mass graves in Syria. Stephen Rapp, former U.S. ambassador at large for war crimes, and Mouaz Moustafa of the Syrian Emergency Task Force share what they saw.
Then, terminally ill children got to take a magical plane ride to Santa's Workshop. We speak with Captain Bob Zimmerman, who piloted the trip.