How Women Dominated Music in 2024
Chappell Roan has had a big year. She joined us back in 2023 to talk about her debut album, the magic of drag shows and queer joy.
And, Joni Mitchell's career has spanned more than 60 years. Her legacy is detailed in "Traveling: On the Path of Joni Mitchell" by NPR's Ann Powers. Powers joins us to discuss the biography.
Then, French singer Yseult captured the hearts of millions worldwide by singing "My Way" by Frank Sinatra at this summer's Olympics closing ceremony. She talks about her new album "Mental."