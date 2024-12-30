© 2025 WKNO FM
Here & Now

How the Taliban are Trying to 'Erase' Women in Afghanistan

Published December 30, 2024 at 2:48 PM CST

Journalist Mélissa Cornet and photographer Kiana Hayeri documented the daily lives of more than 100 Afghan girls and women in an attempt to reveal what they have called the "different shades of oppression" under Taliban rule.

Then, Suzanne Jones runs Eco-Cycle, a recycling center in Boulder, Colorado that specializes in hard-to-recycle materials. It finds new uses for products like books, toilets, bikes, foam, fire extinguishers and mattresses.

And chef Kathy Gunst offers tips for New Year's Eve entertaining.

