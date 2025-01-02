FBI Investigates New Orleans Attacker's Links to ISIS
Counterterrorism expert Javed Ali shares what we're learning about Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the U.S. army veteran behind Wednesday's deadly truck attack in New Orleans. The FBI says Jabbar posted videos before the attack saying he was inspired by the extremist Islamic State group.
Then, one mother whale from Washington state's Puget Sound became famous for carrying her dead calf on her nose in a "tour of grief." Now, her pod has had another baby. KUOW John Ryan's tells us more.
And, Jimmy Carter spent only one term as president, but his time in the White House made a lasting contribution. Biographer Kai Bird joins us to talk about Carter: the man, the president and the humanitarian.