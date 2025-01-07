Biden Administration to Ban Medical Debt from Credit Reports

A new rule finalized by the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau would remove close to $50 billion in medical debt from millions of Americans' medical bills. CFPB director Rohit Chopra explains.

And, Minneapolis signed off on a federal agreement to reform the city's police department following the 2020 murder of George Floyd. Rachel Marshall of the John Jay College of Criminal Justice talks about what's in the plan.

Then, journalist Jesse Holland joins us to talk about "Captain America: The Shield of Sam Wilson," his new book about the state of the Black superhero universe.