Five-Generation Palisades Family Escapes Wildfires with 175-Pound Tortoise

The Palisades Fire in Los Angeles has burned thousands of structures and forced the evacuations of thousands. Two of those evacuees are Caitlin Doran and her 175-pound tortoise Tiptoe. Doran shares her experience.

And, as Jimmy Carter is honored at a state funeral in Washington, D.C., his former chief speechwriter James Fallows joins us to remember his life and legacy.

Then, faith played an important role in Carter's life. Randall Balmer, professor of religion at Dartmouth College, explains its impact on the former president.