Pasadena Jewish Community Saves Historic Torahs as Wildfires Destroy Synagogue

The Eaton fire destroyed the home of the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center, a congregation that has served Southern California for more than a century. Melissa Levy, the temple's executive director, talks about what was lost to the fire and how her members are faring.

Then, the Supreme Court heard arguments Friday on whether the government can force TikTok to be sold or effectively banned in the U.S. because its parent company is Chinese. Slate's Mark Joseph Stern joins us.

And, Congress appears close to passing the Laken Riley Act, which would compel the Department of Homeland Security to detain undocumented immigrants accused of crimes like shoplifting and give states more rights to contest certain immigration-related decisions. Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego from Arizona explains why he's voting for it.