$10 a Day to Fight Deadly Wildfires: Incarcerated Firefighters Battle LA Blazes

In California, hundreds of incarcerated firefighters are working to put out the fires that have burned more than 40,000 acres. Sam Levin of The Guardian U.S. tells us more.

Then, the federal investigations into President-elect Donald Trump are officially over. Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed more than two years ago to lead investigations into Trump, quietly resigned last week. Former White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter joins us.

And, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company is ending diversity, equity and inclusion programs and disbanding its DEI team. Axios' Ina Fried discusses the company's rightward shift.