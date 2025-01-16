© 2025 WKNO FM
Here & Now

Former Hostage Negotiator: 'A Bad Deal is Better Than No Deal'

Published January 16, 2025 at 3:35 PM CST

The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas does not address several issues, including an end to the war in Gaza. But former Israeli hostage negotiator Gershon Baskin says that it's better than no deal.

And, Gavin Kelleher, access manager in Gaza for the Norwegian Refugee Council, explains how a ceasefire will impact aid delivery to Gaza.

Then, President Biden gave his farewell address on Wednesday. The New Yorker's Susan Glasser reflects on Biden's domestic and foreign policy legacy.

