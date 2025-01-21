Trump Promises 'Golden Age' as MAGA Returns to the White House

President Donald Trump has been sworn in for his second term. USA Today's Francesca Chambers discusses the ceremony and the slew of executive orders Trump plans to sign.

And, Mayor Mark Freeman of Mesa, Arizona, shares what he's anticipating from Trump's second term as president.

Then, Trump supporters nationwide are looking forward to Trump's second term and the promises he made on the campaign trail. Jordan Willey, Caleb Bowman and Tracey Danka all voted for Trump and share their hopes for his administration.