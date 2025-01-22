Trump Administration Allows ICE to Arrest Migrants at Schools, Churches

The Department of Homeland Security has rescinded Biden-era guidelines that prohibited immigration officers from arresting migrants at sensitive locations like schools and churches. NPR's Joel Rose joins us to explain.

And, the fate of TikTok in the United States is still uncertain, and tech companies are responding in numerous ways. Kaya Yurieff of The Information breaks down this legal uncertainty.

Then, federal employees who work in diversity, equity and inclusion roles have been placed on administrative leave after President Trump issued an executive order ending federal DEI programs. Roben Farzad, host of the podcast "Full Disclosure," explains the impact of this order.