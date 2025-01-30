How Could a Mid-Air Collision Happen?

An American Airlines flight and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collided in mid-air on Wednesday, killing all 67 people aboard both aircraft. Retired pilot Richard Levy explains what might have gone wrong.

And, Israel's order to cease UNRWA operations on Israeli soil takes effect Thursday. The ban effectively cuts off the UN agency from delivering aid to Gaza. UNRWA spokesperson Juliette Touma explains what the ban means for Palestinians who depend on the organization.

Then, Dave Sheffield has been dumpster diving for 15 years. Here & Now's Chris Bentley reports on how he and his wife — who he met through dumpster diving — reuse and upcycle their finds.