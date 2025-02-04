Elon Musk's 'Special' Status in Government

In the past few days, Elon Musk has been very busy with his unpaid, part-time job as a special government employee. Law professor Richard Painter talks about the limits of Musk's power to eliminate entire agencies and their employees.

Then, we unpack the latest moves in Trump's second administration through a historical lens, with Princeton University historian Julian Zelizer.

And, then a global view of President Trump's threatened trade war. First, the U.S. has imposed new 10% tariffs on goods from China, and China responded by imposing 15% tariffs on coal and liquefied natural gas from the U.S. NPR's John Ruwitch joins us from Beijing. Then, tariffs on goods from Mexico are on hold for now. Washington Post reporter Mary Beth Sheridan tells us more. And, after Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke on Monday, the U.S. also has held off on imposing tariffs on all goods from Canada. We hear from the University of Toronto's Peter Morrow.