'Destruction, Drama and Delusion': Trump Wants the U.S. to 'Own' Gaza

During his meeting with Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump suggested the U.S. take over the Gaza Strip after displaced Palestinians are relocated. Palestinian American journalist Rami Khouri joins us.

And, the Trump administration gave federal employees a Feb. 6 deadline to quit their jobs in exchange for pay and benefits through September. But the terms of the deal keep changing. Law professor Nick Bednar explains the uncertainty and legal questions.

Then, Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced concerns about Chinese influence over the Panama Canal during a recent trip to Panama. Bloomberg's Eric Martin breaks down the history of China's relationship to the Panama Canal.