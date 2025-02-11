Have Democrats Given Up on Opposing Trump?

Minority Whip Katherine Clark explains what the Democratic Party is doing to push back on President Trump and Republican leadership in Congress.

And, After President Trump signed an executive order for 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, many U.S. trade partners threatened retaliation. Roben Farzad of the podcast "Full Disclosure" discusses what the impact of these tariffs could be.

Then, some American foreign service workers abroad have been ordered to report home as Trump moves to reduce the scope of the federal government. Thomas Yazdgerdi — president of the American Foreign Service Association — shares what he's been hearing from workers abroad.