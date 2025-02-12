What Does it Really Mean to Run Government 'Like a Business'?

The idea that running the federal government like a business would improve how it functions has been around for many decades. Elaine Kamarck, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and a former Clinton administration who worked on government efficiency efforts, talks about President Trump and Elon Musk's efforts to streamline the government. The U.S. Department of Education is the latest federal agency to wind up on Trump's chopping block. Jon Valant, director of the Brookings Institution's Brown Center on Education Policy, joins us to explain what this means for schools around the country.

Then, Trump has made numerous claims about taking control of Gaza over the past week, referring to it as "a big real estate site" and putting forth plans to redevelop it under U.S. ownership. Khaled Elgindy, visiting scholar at Georgetown University's Center for Contemporary Arab Studies, joins us.

And, Trump says he's directed the Treasury Department to stop minting new pennies. Jeff Gore, founder of the group Citizens to Retire the U.S. Penny, explains why it might make 'cents' to retire the coin.