Trump and Putin Will Negotiate Peace Talks. But Will Ukraine Be At the Table?

President Trump says Russia has agreed to negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Ukraine's European allies insist any peace talks must include Ukraine. Ukrainian security analyst Maria Avdeeva joins us.

And, after the devastating wildfires in Southern California torched thousands of homes, experts are worried that already-high real estate prices will skyrocket. Los Angeles County real estate agent Richard Schulman shares a picture of what the post-fire real estate market might look like.

Then, employers are increasingly using personality tests in their hiring processes. Wall Street Journal columnist Callum Borchers explains the trend.