Will Trump's IVF Executive Order Lower Costs?

President Trump this week signed an executive order aimed at expanding access and reducing costs for people seeking in vitro fertilization treatments. The 19th's Shefali Luthra explains what that means.

And, some Republicans are talking about cutting Medicaid access to pay for President Trump's proposed tax cuts. Former Ohio Medicaid director Barbara Sears Roshon details what that could mean for people who rely on the program.

Then, a slew of recent plane crashes has escalated flying anxiety for many people. Psychologist Andrew Rosen offers some tips for dealing with stress around flying.