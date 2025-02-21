The Loneliness Cure: How New Apps are Helping People Combat Isolation

The United States is in an "epidemic of loneliness," according to the former U.S. surgeon general. The internet and social media have played a part in Americans suffering from isolation and mental health declines. But technology isn't all bad. We hear about apps that can help people make friends.

Then, in her book "Do You Still Talk To Grandma?," Brit Barron explores what to do when the people we love have views and opinions that might be hurtful to us. She talks about empathy, the problems with social media and the hope for learning, open conversation and transformation.

And, then nothing brings people together like food. Here & Now resident chef Kathy Gunst has been easing back into the kitchen after a tennis court fall sidelined her for over a month. She shares insights and a couple of simple recipes.