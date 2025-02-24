Former NATO Chief Says Putin 'Won't Stop' with Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine enters its fourth year, President Trump is moving closer to Russia, rattling the United States' relationship with Europe and NATO. Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen joins us to discuss.

And, Elon Musk sent an email to federal workers on Saturday demanding they detail their weekly accomplishments or be fired. The Washington Post's Carol Leonnig details what's to come.

Then, the Trump administration is trying to shut down the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. What does that mean for you? Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst, explains.